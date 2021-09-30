ELLIOTT, Frances E., 82, of Laneview, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She is survived by her loving mother, Virginia; her aunt, Mary; many relatives and pen pals; especially her first pen pal, Rose. Frances was a faithful church member, she sang as a member in the choir for 30 years and she was a member of W.M.S. In later years, she was unable to attend due to health reasons. She was also a member of XYZ and the Rappahannock Waves Square Dance Club for 20 years. She also enjoyed many bus trips. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Glebe Landing Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Glebe Landing Baptist Church Cemetery, 1439 Glebe Landing Rd., Laneview, Va., 22504, or to the Children's Hospital Foundation, 1006 East Marshall Street, P.O. Box 980693, Richmond, Va. 23298



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.