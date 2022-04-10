GEORGE, Frances Patricia "Pat", (1947 to 2022), passed away peacefully on April 2, 2022 surrounded by family. With an unwaveringly positive attitude, Pat fought a courageous two-year battle with cancer, during which she applied the qualities she brought to every aspect of life: strength and determination. She is survived by husband, Lester George; daughter, Shannon Fisher; sister, Linda DiRico; sister-in-law, Suzanne Godsey; and niece, Lyndsay George. Born to George Robert Hill and Mary Louise Deyerle, Pat grew up in Blacksburg, Va., where her family owned and operated Hill's Grocery Store on Main Street. She attended college in Radford, Va. and, after twice moving between Delaware and Virginia, planted roots in Richmond, Va., where she would live the remainder of her life. Following a thriving career in real estate, working her way from local agent to trainer to regional manager, she managed the business operations at George Golf Design for 25 years and was beloved in the golf industry by all who encountered her. Friends and family knew her as a fun-loving, caring woman who would go out of her way to help someone in need. She loved dancing, watching college football, dogs and spending time at her condos on the Chesapeake Bay and at Sanibel Island, Florida. She asked that loved ones celebrate, rather than mourn her. A Celebration of Life for friends and family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to help fund discovery of new and better treatments for cancer. A link to a donation page in her honor can be found on her memorial page at www.blileys.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.