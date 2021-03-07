Menu
Frances Elizabeth Hancock
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
HANCOCK, Frances Elizabeth, 71, of Richmond, entered into eternal rest on February 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Henry and Ruth Hancock; son, Kevin D. Hancock; and brother, John Henry Hancock Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Pamela Hancock-Easter (Quenton); son, Darrell Hancock; five grandchildren, Adreena, Sheronda, Shaqueena, Tyler and Lil Darrell; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce and Janice Hancock; one brother, James Walker; one very special niece/daughter, Charquisa Hancock; and a host of other family members and friends. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, Forest Lawn Mausoleum, 4000 Pilots Lane.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Mausoleum
4000 Pilots Lane, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilson & Associates East Chapel.
I love you mom. Now you are at peace and can enjoy being yourself again.
Pamela Hancock
March 7, 2021
