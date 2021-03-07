HANCOCK, Frances Elizabeth, 71, of Richmond, entered into eternal rest on February 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Henry and Ruth Hancock; son, Kevin D. Hancock; and brother, John Henry Hancock Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Pamela Hancock-Easter (Quenton); son, Darrell Hancock; five grandchildren, Adreena, Sheronda, Shaqueena, Tyler and Lil Darrell; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce and Janice Hancock; one brother, James Walker; one very special niece/daughter, Charquisa Hancock; and a host of other family members and friends. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, Forest Lawn Mausoleum, 4000 Pilots Lane.