HARDY, Mrs. Frances Allyne, died on March 10, 2021. She is survived by her only child, Nancy Kellogg Hardy (John J. Cergol Jr.) of Southern Pines, N.C.; her sister, Mary Lloyd Craddock Wadden of Washington, D.C.; and seven nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National United Methodist Church or Forest Hill Senior Living, both in Washington, D.C. Graveside services will be held 12:30 p.m., Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Presbyterian Cemetery in Amelia, Va. Arrangements entrusted to Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main St., Blackstone, Va. Online condolences may be made at www.hamnermcmillian.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2021.