TILMAN, Frances Hardy, 88, of Powhatan, died November 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Samuel Cole Tilman. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Maryvel and Andrew Firda; and her granddaughter, Catherine. Mrs. Tilman worked for the State of Virginia for 37 years and also helped her husband establish and run Samuel Cole Tilman Woodworking. She was an active member of the Virginia Dahlia Society and the Powhatan Garden Club in the 1960s, 70s and more recently, the Friends of the Powhatan Public Library. In retirement, she created many beautiful crocheted blankets for donation through the "From the Heart" organization. A graveside service will be held Friday, 2 p.m. in the Powhatan Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to May Memorial Baptist Church or St. Joseph's Indian School (stjo.org
). Online condolences may be made at [email protected]
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25, 2020.