Richmond Times-Dispatch
Frances M. Higginbotham
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
HIGGINBOTHAM, Frances M., "Fifi," 83, of Midlothian, passed to be with angels on June 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Shannon G. Higginbotham Jr.; parents, John and Margaret Mays; sisters, Bonnie Smith and Patsy Harlow. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Smith (Mickey); son, Keith Higginbotham; brother, James Mays; three granddaughters, Shannon Hurt (Travis), Amber Hunt (T.G.) and Olivia McCullough (Alex); 10 great-grandchildren, Addalyn Ball, Brynley, Rowan and Emery McCullough, Hadley, Nora and Scarlett Hurt, Finley, Emily and Ben Hunt; and loyal companion, Daisy. The family would like to thank the staff of The Pearl at Watkins Centre Memory Community for their care of Fifi during the past 30 months. A special thank you to Dreama Hurt and Gilda Weaver for their frequent visits with gifts and treats prior to COVID-19. A heartfelt and loving thank you to Valerie Pegram Foster and Tish Tillery of Traditions Hospice; their loving care of Fifi will never be forgotten. There will be a private celebration of Fifi's life at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
