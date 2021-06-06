HIGGINBOTHAM, Frances M., "Fifi," 83, of Midlothian, passed to be with angels on June 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Shannon G. Higginbotham Jr.; parents, John and Margaret Mays; sisters, Bonnie Smith and Patsy Harlow. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Smith (Mickey); son, Keith Higginbotham; brother, James Mays; three granddaughters, Shannon Hurt (Travis), Amber Hunt (T.G.) and Olivia McCullough (Alex); 10 great-grandchildren, Addalyn Ball, Brynley, Rowan and Emery McCullough, Hadley, Nora and Scarlett Hurt, Finley, Emily and Ben Hunt; and loyal companion, Daisy. The family would like to thank the staff of The Pearl at Watkins Centre Memory Community for their care of Fifi during the past 30 months. A special thank you to Dreama Hurt and Gilda Weaver for their frequent visits with gifts and treats prior to COVID-19. A heartfelt and loving thank you to Valerie Pegram Foster and Tish Tillery of Traditions Hospice; their loving care of Fifi will never be forgotten. There will be a private celebration of Fifi's life at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.