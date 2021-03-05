HUBBARD, Frances, 92, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on March 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Franklin Hubbard; and brother, William Jennings Bryan Sr. She is survived by her husband, Charles "Chick" Joseph Hubbard; wonderful mother of sons, Mike (Diana) and Dan (Sylvia) Hubbard; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. She taught swimming to children at Manchester Lake. She enjoyed art classes, her garden club and ran Chick's turkey shoot on Courthouse Road. Her funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., followed by a burial ceremony at Central Baptist Church, where she was a member. A livestream of the ceremony may be viewed on the Bliley's website.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2021.
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
4 Entries
We are so saddened to hear about Frances. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chick and their family. May God surround them with his love, comfort and peace.
Ann and Les Anderson
March 7, 2021
Chick, Michael, Dan and family,
I am so sorry for your loss. What a beautiful person your beloved Frances, and mother was to so many people. Chick, what a beautiful testiment of love and friendship your marriage demonstrated. I remember from growing up with my siblings across Hull Street from Manchester Lake, spending time with all of you, what a special family you were. I have you all in l my prayers during this difficult time. May God bless you.
Belinda Carter Glidewell
March 6, 2021
My sincere condolences to the entire family on the passing of Mrs. Hubbard. I went to high school with Dan my thoughts and prayers are with him during this difficult time.
Bobby Drummond
March 6, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family and my dear sweet Chick. Frances (Chickadee) was a wonderful friend whom I have enjoyed having breakfast with at the McDonald´s Uniiversity for many years. Will miss Frances dearly and all her cute stories of her and Chick. My love to all of Hubbard´s and praying for you during this difficult time