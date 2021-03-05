HUBBARD, Frances, 92, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on March 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles Franklin Hubbard; and brother, William Jennings Bryan Sr. She is survived by her husband, Charles "Chick" Joseph Hubbard; wonderful mother of sons, Mike (Diana) and Dan (Sylvia) Hubbard; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. She taught swimming to children at Manchester Lake. She enjoyed art classes, her garden club and ran Chick's turkey shoot on Courthouse Road. Her funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., followed by a burial ceremony at Central Baptist Church, where she was a member. A livestream of the ceremony may be viewed on the Bliley's website.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2021.