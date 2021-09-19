Menu
Frances Lunsford Johnson
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
JOHNSON, Frances Lunsford, died peacefully on September 5, 2021 at the young age of 100. Frances was born on October 11, 1920 in Petersburg, Virginia, the daughter of Charles Lunsford Jr. and Frances Virginia Thompson Lunsford. She is survived by her children, Bettie "Bet" Johnson Poarch Dawson and her husband, Charlie Henry Dawson Jr., Walter Kevan "Chris" Johnson Jr. and his wife, Jenny Lee "Peachie" Johnson and Charles "Lunsford" Johnson and his wife, Marian Rose Johnson. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Clyde Anderson "Andy" Poarch II (Anne), Virginia Lee "Jenny" Johnson, Martin Kevan Johnson (Elizabeth), Thomas Lunsford Johnson (Jennifer), William Ransom "Ran" Johnson (Becky), Alexander Pinckney Stowe "Alex" Johnson; and by four great-grandchildren, Henry Claiborne Gibson Poarch, Edward "Bolling" Sander Poarch, Evelyn Elizabeth Johnson and Davis Kevan "Van" Johnson. Frances was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Walter Kevan "Scotchie" Johnson; and her sister, Martha Lunsford Smith. She is also survived by many loved nieces, nephews and their families.

Frances grew up in Petersburg and graduated from Hollins College (now University) in 1941 with a B.S. in Art History. In 1943, she and Scotchie were married and started their family. Affectionately known by her family as "Gwacie" and "MaMaw" and "Fran" by her college classmates, she enjoyed life to the fullest. She spent many fun times on and off the tennis courts playing doubles with her dear friends, Anne Lewis, Margee Whittle, Kitty Smith, Mary Hamilton and Helen Budd. She loved dark chocolate, a good glass of wine and never turned down a gin martini, which was followed by feisty debates. She also enjoyed travelling to Italy and France. Those many visits to Paris and watching Julia Child's "The French Chef" piqued her culinary interests and led her to teach French cooking classes with Lois Seward and start a successful catering business, "Delectable Foods," after Scotchie passed away in 1984. She also oversaw the creation and publication of four cookbooks benefitting Petersburg Home for Ladies, where she resided for 18 years with many of her friends.

She was intellectually curious, a voracious reader and loved studying art, Virginia history and family genealogy. Her family was of utmost importance to her and following closely behind were St. Paul's Church and the City of Petersburg, where her family have lived for eight generations. It was her interest in art and history that were behind her participation in the restoration of Old Petersburg and Blandford Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Petersburg Home for Ladies for their unwavering support and care of Frances for so many years. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Blandford Church, 111 Rochelle Lane, Petersburg, Virginia. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Petersburg Home for Ladies (Fellowship Fund), St. Paul's Episcopal Church (Petersburg, Virginia), Blandford Cemetery Foundation or the charity of your choice.

Our father would often say, "Listen to your mother, she is smarter than all of us, but do not tell her I said that!" Well, Dad, you were right, and we never did. Love, Bet, Chris and Lunsford.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Blandford Church
111 Rochelle Lane, Petersburg, VA
I am so sorry to hear about Mrs. Johnson´s passing. She was such a dear and sweet lady. I am so glad I got to reconnect with her at The Petersburg Home For Ladies while my mother was there. What great memories and such a lovely family.
Lois Miller
October 2, 2021
Bet, so sorry to learn of the passing of your mother. May God grant you, your family and her many other friends and relatives peace. I did not know her but you taught me riding lessons back in the late 60s and early 70s - those are some of my favorite memories.
Dale Langley Castaneda
September 25, 2021
What sorrow follows with the loss of such style and grace. Frances Johnson was an example of both. May God give you peace with this great sadness.
Anne Terrell Fenessy
Friend
September 25, 2021
Sending our love and sympathy ......our memories of our dear parents in growing up in Petersburg are so precious......... Francis left us all with many memories and her gracious smile will remain in our hearts
Gayle Boisseau
Friend
September 25, 2021
Your mom was so special! I played tennis with her on occasion! She and my grandmother Virginia Roper were great friends and also in the Petersburg Home for Ladies together. So I often got to see Francis in social circles and at Church. She was always so kind and full of fun. Condolences to the entire family,, especially to Bet and Lunsford my friends. Your mom lived a long and happy life. Wish I had seen this sooner. I lost my mother this summer too and it´s never easy. Fondly, Susan V. Powroznik
Susan V, Powroznik
September 24, 2021
Frances lived across the hall from my mom Georgia at the Petersburg Home for Ladies. Mom and Frances were loving friends. Although Mom and I were saddened to hear that Frances passed, we know that she is well taken care of by Our Father in Paradise.
Janet Harrell Wood and Georgia V. Wood
Friend
September 22, 2021
I loved your mother (and father); she was such fun and sometimes invited me to be a "fill-in" in one of their jovial tennis games....she was a good friend to mom. Love to all. Jenifer (Kitty and Nelson's daughter)
Jenifer Smith MacKeigan
September 22, 2021
Bet, I have you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Gail Seay
September 19, 2021
