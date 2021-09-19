Your mom was so special! I played tennis with her on occasion! She and my grandmother Virginia Roper were great friends and also in the Petersburg Home for Ladies together. So I often got to see Francis in social circles and at Church. She was always so kind and full of fun. Condolences to the entire family,, especially to Bet and Lunsford my friends. Your mom lived a long and happy life. Wish I had seen this sooner. I lost my mother this summer too and it´s never easy. Fondly, Susan V. Powroznik

Susan V, Powroznik September 24, 2021