LAWRENCE, Frances Urban, 98, our mother, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She will be greeted with open arms by a host of family, friends; and especially by her beloved granddaughter, Rhonda Raymond, who passed on September 9, 2020. Frances was predeceased by her parents, James Judson and Florence Goodman Urban; husband, Jimmy Lawrence; brothers, Charles, Dillard and Vernon Urban; and sisters, Hazel Lloyd, Margaret Dennis, Florence Trice and Barbara Urban. She is survived by her brother, Forrest Urban; daughters, Bette Banks and Beverly Tyree (Ronnie); grandsons, Brent Banks (Shannon) and Daniel Tyree (Emily); grandchildren, Colby Mills, Sawyer and Gracie Tyree and Colt Ramsey; along with many nieces and nephews. Frances worked at the C&O Railroad (CSX) for over 28 years. After, she then worked at the General Assembly of Virginia and also Ridge Baptist Church. The family of the late Mrs. Frances Lawrence would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the Hospice of Virginia for their love and care shown towards Mrs. Frances. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ridge Baptist Church, 1515 Eastridge Road, Henrico, Va. 23229. Mom loved Ridge Baptist Church and was a lifelong dedicated member. Family will receive friends for a public visitation at Woody Funeral Home - Parham on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Ridge Baptist Church on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. followed by an interment in Westhampton Memorial Park at 12 noon.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.