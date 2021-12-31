MALLORY, Frances Ray, On December 27, 2021, Frances Ray Mallory was reunited with her husband of 63 years in Heaven. We aren't sure of her age, because it was not something proper ladies discussed. Together with her husband, they raised three children at their lovely home in Ashland, Va. She was a devoted Christian who served in her church for many years. She was an excellent cook and she loved gardening. She was an adored mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin. She is survived by her children, Ricky Mallory (Lisa), Brenda Walsh and Randy Mallory; grandchildren, Sandy, Reed, Thomas and Melissa (Aaron); and great-grandchildren, Dylan, Gavin, Bailey, Kelsey, Beau, Layla; a loving sister, Barbara April; and a host of beloved friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 2, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland Va. 23005. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 3 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Christian Church, 14196 Ashland Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059, with interment following in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Christian Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.