MCCATTY, Frances E., 83, of Richmond, died January 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her son, Keith L. McCatty. Surviving are her husband, Earl L. McCatty; three sons, Marlon W., Darrell S. and Aston L (Janet) McCatty; eight grandchildren, a great-grandchild, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, January 13, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 14, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Janet Copeland, officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.