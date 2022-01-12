Menu
Frances E. McCatty
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
MCCATTY, Frances E., 83, of Richmond, died January 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her son, Keith L. McCatty. Surviving are her husband, Earl L. McCatty; three sons, Marlon W., Darrell S. and Aston L (Janet) McCatty; eight grandchildren, a great-grandchild, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Thursday, January 13, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 14, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Janet Copeland, officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Jan
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Mr.McCatty, my condolences goes out to you and your family. It was a pleasure working with Frances over the years, she will be deeply missed. My prayers are with you, you was always by her side no matter what. You are such a strong person and a wonderful person.
Nicole
January 12, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
January 12, 2022
May the God of all comfort strengthen you during this period of Bereavement.
DEA. & Mrs. Phillip W. PAGE,,Sr.
Friend
January 8, 2022
