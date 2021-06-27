Menu
Frances Anne "Frannie" Miles
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
MILES, Frances Anne "Frannie", 70, of Chesterfield, earned her wings on June 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean S. Russo; former husband, Olin Miles; and dear friend, Ed Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Bradford (Bob); granddaughter, Emily Frances Bradford; sister, Debbie Agnor; beloved niece, Betsy Bass (Haywood); devoted aunt, Joan Jude (TD); and several other nieces, nephews and cousins. Her family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Bliley's – Chippenham, 6900 Hull St. Rd., where a memorial ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. The family would like to extend its gratitude and would welcome donations in her name to The Laurels of Bon Air.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Jun
30
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family. You are definitely in my thoughts and prayers.
Mona
Other
June 27, 2021
