MILES, Frances Anne "Frannie", 70, of Chesterfield, earned her wings on June 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean S. Russo; former husband, Olin Miles; and dear friend, Ed Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Bradford (Bob); granddaughter, Emily Frances Bradford; sister, Debbie Agnor; beloved niece, Betsy Bass (Haywood); devoted aunt, Joan Jude (TD); and several other nieces, nephews and cousins. Her family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Bliley's – Chippenham, 6900 Hull St. Rd., where a memorial ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. The family would like to extend its gratitude and would welcome donations in her name to The Laurels of Bon Air.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.