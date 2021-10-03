NORTON, Frances Marian, We lost our beloved sister, Frances Marian Norton, on September 4, 2021. She passed away in her home in Cromwell, Conn. She was born in Washington, D.C. on April 1, 1950 to parents, John Edward and Helen Rae Norton. Fran grew up in Richmond, Va. and graduated from Douglas Freeman High School. After graduation, she entered the College of William and Mary, where she majored in history. She was a member of the Beta Lambda Chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. After college, she began her career in insurance first working for Aetna Insurance Company and then The Travelers. This gave her many opportunities to live in different cities including Richmond, Va., Pittsburg, Pa,. Charlotte, N.C., Los Angeles, Calif. and Hartford, Conn. Fran is survived by her brother, Michael Norton and wife, Judy, residing in Orlando, Fla.; Judith Fisher and husband, Walter Pankiewicz, residing in Virginia Beach, Va.; Bettie Bowman and husband, Dave, residing in Hilton Head, S.C.; and Debra Melton residing in Virginia Beach, Va. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces; and her beloved cats, Squeek and Clara.
Fran was an avid reader and loved going to the movies. She became almost an expert with movie history.
Fran's final voyage will take her to Virginia Beach where her family will celebrate her life. Please visit altmeyerfh.com
