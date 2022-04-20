Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances Amonette Osborne
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Apr, 21 2022
2:00p.m.
Mt. Herman Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
OSBORNE, Frances Amonette Ahern, 90, of Powhatan, passed away April 16, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theron Harold Osborne; and son, John Theron Jackson Osborne. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Amonette Osborne Dawson (Steven Andrew Dawson); grandchildren, Marc Andrew Jordan, Theron Andrew Dawson, Eleanor Elizabeth Dawson Outland, Victor Levi Dawson, Sterling Aaron Dawson; great-grandchildren, Paige, Violet and Lola. She was a student of William & Mary College and went on to become an Occupational Therapist at Eastern State Hospital. Amonette was a commercial artist, wife and mother until her passing. She was a former resident of The Hermitage in Richmond, Va. and she was a long-time member of "The Huguenot Society of the Founders of Manakin in the Colony of Virginia." A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 21 at 2 p.m. in the Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Herman Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett & Barden Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.