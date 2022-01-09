OTEY, Mrs. Frances Sheild Shoosmith, 100, died peacefully at home on December 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Charles Lambeth Otey; her parents, Frederick and Mary Shoosmith; her sister, Rose Shoosmith; and her brother, Albert Shoosmith. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Shoosmith Nettles; her daughters, Frances Patterson and Mary Rogers; numerous nieces and nephews, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Frances's spiritual home was St. John's Episcopal Church in Chester, Virginia, where she was a lifelong member. Private memorial services will be held in both Chester and Leesburg, Virginia, later this spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 12201 Richmond Street, Chester, Virginia 23831.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.