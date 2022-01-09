Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frances Sheild Shoosmith Otey
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
OTEY, Mrs. Frances Sheild Shoosmith, 100, died peacefully at home on December 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Charles Lambeth Otey; her parents, Frederick and Mary Shoosmith; her sister, Rose Shoosmith; and her brother, Albert Shoosmith. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Shoosmith Nettles; her daughters, Frances Patterson and Mary Rogers; numerous nieces and nephews, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Frances's spiritual home was St. John's Episcopal Church in Chester, Virginia, where she was a lifelong member. Private memorial services will be held in both Chester and Leesburg, Virginia, later this spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 12201 Richmond Street, Chester, Virginia 23831.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.