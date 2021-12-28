Menu
Frances Ann Parsons
PARSONS, Frances Ann, 85, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 24, 2021. Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Kenneth Lee Parsons Sr.; father, Bill Williams; mother, Josephine Williams; sister, Mary Branski. She is survived by her sister, Helen Hagood (John); two brothers, Tommy Williams (Sue), Bobby Williams (Ruth); three sons, Kenny Parsons (Terry), Keith Parsons (Kelli), Danny Parsons (Julie); daughter, Gail Robinson (Mark); five grandsons, Brian Parsons (Becci), Sam Robinson (Kelly), Mitchell Parsons (Charlie), Chris Robinson (Alina), Evan Parsons; two granddaughters, Alana Parsons (Tyler), Georgia Parsons; and two great-grandsons, Walker and Ryder Robinson. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, with a service to follow at 12 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 3801 Beulah Rd. Interment will be on January 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church (https://onrealm.org/oakgrovebc/-/form/give/now), where Frances was a devoted member.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Oak Grove Baptist Church
301 Beulah Rd, North Chesterfield, VA
Dec
29
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Oak Grove Baptist Church
3801 Beulah Rd, North Chesterfield, VA
Jan
5
Interment
11:00a.m.
Dale Memorial Park
10201 Newbys Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
With deepest sympathy. Prayers for the family.
Peggy Culpepper
December 29, 2021
Deepest condolences to Kenny, Terry, and the entire Parsons family. Frances was a dear, dear lady and our family loved her very much. Thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Deborah Pollard
December 29, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
December 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Stephanie and Kendall Hockaday
December 26, 2021
