PARSONS, Frances Ann, 85, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 24, 2021. Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Kenneth Lee Parsons Sr.; father, Bill Williams; mother, Josephine Williams; sister, Mary Branski. She is survived by her sister, Helen Hagood (John); two brothers, Tommy Williams (Sue), Bobby Williams (Ruth); three sons, Kenny Parsons (Terry), Keith Parsons (Kelli), Danny Parsons (Julie); daughter, Gail Robinson (Mark); five grandsons, Brian Parsons (Becci), Sam Robinson (Kelly), Mitchell Parsons (Charlie), Chris Robinson (Alina), Evan Parsons; two granddaughters, Alana Parsons (Tyler), Georgia Parsons; and two great-grandsons, Walker and Ryder Robinson. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, with a service to follow at 12 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 3801 Beulah Rd. Interment will be on January 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church (https://onrealm.org/oakgrovebc/-/form/give/now
), where Frances was a devoted member.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.