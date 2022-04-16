



PROFFITT, Frances Poore, born July 26, 1935 in Goochland County and current resident of Henrico County, died peacefully on April 12, 2022, at Chippenham Hospital, after a brief illness. She was surrounded by loving family members at the time of her passing. She was predeceased by her parents, Lee and Annie Poore; her husband, Nile Everett Proffitt; her sister, Katie Blanchard Stuckey; and by her beloved son, Robert G. White Jr. Frances is survived by her brothers, Fred Poore (Jean) and Lee Poore (Carole); by her cherished grandson, Robert Adam White (Alexandra); and by her stepchildren, Ken Proffitt (Judy) and Linda Pugh; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Frances grew up in Goochland County, but also lived in Short Pump and later, made Henrico County her home. She was a career employee of C&P Telephone in Richmond, which later became Verizon and retired after 34 years of service. She was a devoted long-time member of Saint Matthews United Methodist Church in Rockville, Va. and later, Skipwith Baptist Church in Henrico County, Va. She was an active member at Skipwith Church and a regular attender of Sunday school. Frances was a lover of family, beautiful jewelry, traveling and desserts. She was lively and could be counted on for an enjoyable conversation, a good laugh and companionship. Her fun-loving nature endeared her to all who met her and she was a loyal friend and confidant to those she held dear. She will be sorely missed for her advice, her sweetness and her devotion to her pups, family and friends; her passing leaves a void which is not easily filled. She dedicated herself to the care and thoughtfulness of others, always willing to provide help, to lend a listening ear or a shoulder to lean on. Frances was truly one of those individuals who never aged and for whom life always held an upcoming adventure. She will be forever remembered as a ray of sunshine in the lives of her dear ones. Family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 18 at Skipwith Baptist Church, 1900 Skipwith Road. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. The family wishes to thank all of the caregivers of Chippenham Hospital, in particular the palliative care staff, who supported Frances and her family in her final hours.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2022.