RICKMAN, Frances "Fran" Glascock, aged 92, passed away on December 14, 2021. She was born on July 8, 1929 in Green Bay, Virginia, to William Claiborne Glascock and Virginia Lillian Crenshaw. Fran worked as secretary at William Fox School for over 20 years. She had been an active member of Reveille United Methodist Church for over 60 years. She enjoyed her family and piecing her family history together. Her parents; and her husband of 55 years, Isaac A. Rickman, predeceased her. She is survived by her four children, S. Wayne Rickman, John B. Rickman (Susan), Sharon R. Moak (Jefferson) and jet Burton (Doug); nine grandchildren, Amy Wood (Andy), Pamela Lauer (Eli), Zack Rickman (Ashley), Ann Katherine Alexander (Scott), Peter Moak (Stacia), Megan Blackwood (Jarrod), Kym Moak (fiancé, Doug Rysky), Elliot Burton (Sal) and Vivienne Burton; and 15 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank all at the Hermitage for the wonderful care they gave to "Grandma." Services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at Reveille United Methodist Church, with a short reception afterwards. Masks are required for attendance. Interment will be at 3 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23221.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2021.