Dear James and family, So sorry to hear of Frances passing. Memories of how she touched our whole family with her love, caring and wisdom fill my heart. I learned so many things from cooking, caring for others and devotion to her faith. From the time we were small she was a part of our family. I will never have another person in my life to measure up to her. Will share one funny story. She picked me up from Liberty Baptist Bible School in my nana´s... I talked her into letting me drive that big old Ford Fairlane... I was barely 12. Truly an angel on earth. Love , Susan

Susan Luke Jones December 10, 2020