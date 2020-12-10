STREET, Frances Rebecca, 91, of Richmond, departed this life December 4, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to two nephews, one devoted, James Archer; three nieces, great-nieces, great-great-nieces and nephew; devoted friend, Alease Christian; and a host of relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. Visitation one hour before service. Live-streaming will be available on the website. Interment private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2020.