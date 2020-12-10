Menu
Frances Rebecca Street
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
STREET, Frances Rebecca, 91, of Richmond, departed this life December 4, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to two nephews, one devoted, James Archer; three nieces, great-nieces, great-great-nieces and nephew; devoted friend, Alease Christian; and a host of relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. Visitation one hour before service. Live-streaming will be available on the website. Interment private.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Dec
12
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear this...She use to take care of my grandma year´s ago. She was such a sweet lady! My condolences to her family!
Sonja Johnson
December 12, 2020
Dear James and family, So sorry to hear of Frances passing. Memories of how she touched our whole family with her love, caring and wisdom fill my heart. I learned so many things from cooking, caring for others and devotion to her faith. From the time we were small she was a part of our family. I will never have another person in my life to measure up to her. Will share one funny story. She picked me up from Liberty Baptist Bible School in my nana´s... I talked her into letting me drive that big old Ford Fairlane... I was barely 12. Truly an angel on earth. Love , Susan
Susan Luke Jones
December 10, 2020
Frances worked for my Grandparents for many years. I have so many memories of her during my childhood. After my Grandparents passed; she remained a friend to my family for years. May she rest in peace after a good life of faith and service to the Lord. Her memories will always love on in our family.
Beth Stephens
December 10, 2020
