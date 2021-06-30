THOMAS, Frances Emalene Carter, 93, born in Walker County, Ala. on June 22, 1928, passed in Chesterfield, Va. on June 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Thomas; brothers, Bill Carter and Harold Carter; and sisters, Mickie Stevens and Dot Weddle. She is survived by her children, Sue Booth, Pete Thomas (Beth) and Greg Thomas (Sarah); and grandchildren, Donna Sigmon, Kathy Sarver, Carol Poe, Kevin Thomas, Brian Thomas, Samuel Thomas, Ashley Childress, Daniel Thomas, Victoria Humphreys, Billy Baldwin, Karoline Baldwin and Joey Colagrosso. Frances was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who was known as a great cook. She was also a devoted Christian. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road. A graveside funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2021.