WARD, Frances Harrow, born August 5, 1927, passed away after a long illness on October 2, 2021. She was born and raised on Stingray Point in Deltaville, Virginia, to Edward W. Harrow "Eddie" and Lucy Dudley Harrow. She was preceded in death by her loving parents; two sisters, Ruth Harrow Stone (USN) and Tess H. Byrd; three brothers, J. Edmond Harrow, Walter A. Harrow Sr. "Speck" and R. Eugene Harrow. She is survived by her loving and devoted children, Linda W. Fears (Joe) and John Melvin Ward Jr.; three grandchildren, Jennifer W. Garrett (Chris) and their children, Julia, Emily and Sarah, Lisa F. Rose (Jamie) and their children, Blade, Lindsay and Xander, Jay Ward and his children, Tide and Trax; as well as many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on October 8, 2021 at Philippi Memorial Gardens in Deltaville, Virginia. Flowers will be received on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Bristow-Faulkner Chapel in Saluda, Virginia. Donations may be made to the Philippi Church (P.O. Box 555, Deltaville, Virginia 23043), the Deltaville Rescue Squad (P.O. Box 98, Deltaville, Virginia 23043) and the Deltaville Fire Department (P.O. Box 440, Deltaville, Virginia 23043).



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2021.