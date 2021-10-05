WILLIAMS, Frances C., 95, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on October 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, L.J. Williams Jr.; parents, Allie and Rosa Carneal; and siblings, Bertie Kain, Ruby Bullock, Joyce Ann Carneal, Horace Carneal and Charles Carneal. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Deeth (Greg); grandchildren, Amy Pozza (Mark) and David Deeth; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Chloe and Jackson Pozza; and brother, Edwin Carneal. Frances was a faithful servant of the Lord, loved her church and was a student of God's word. She earned her Certified Nursing Assistant license later in life and became a caregiver to numerous friends and family members. She was known for her love and devotion to her family and will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Central Baptist Church, 1500 Courthouse Rd. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2021.