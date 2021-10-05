Menu
Frances C. Williams
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
WILLIAMS, Frances C., 95, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on October 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, L.J. Williams Jr.; parents, Allie and Rosa Carneal; and siblings, Bertie Kain, Ruby Bullock, Joyce Ann Carneal, Horace Carneal and Charles Carneal. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Deeth (Greg); grandchildren, Amy Pozza (Mark) and David Deeth; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Chloe and Jackson Pozza; and brother, Edwin Carneal. Frances was a faithful servant of the Lord, loved her church and was a student of God's word. She earned her Certified Nursing Assistant license later in life and became a caregiver to numerous friends and family members. She was known for her love and devotion to her family and will be dearly missed. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Central Baptist Church, 1500 Courthouse Rd. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Oct
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Oct
7
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Central Baptist Church
1500 Courthouse Rd., VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary I am so sorry to hear of your Mother's passing. I just found out a few minutes ago. (Friday 8: 00 pm). Sending prayers to you and all your family. Frances was a Godly woman.
Barbara Shropshire
Family
October 8, 2021
Our hearts are full of wonderful memories. Thanks for sharing your life with us. Praying for those you have left behind. We will miss you.
Scott and Melissa Gillis
Family
October 7, 2021
Mrs.Williams will surely be missed here at the Renaissance.. God Bless you all..she's back with her LJ now..With love Macie Allen and her friends here at the Renaissance.
Macie Allen
Friend
October 6, 2021
My prayers for your family....Ms. Williams was a pillar of faith. Thinking of all of you.
DEBRA Gibson DAVENPORT
Friend
October 6, 2021
My condolences on the passing of Mrs. Williams. Praying for the family during this time.
Jennifer Boyce Benton
Other
October 5, 2021
