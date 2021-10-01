WINALL, Frances, 96, of Powhatan, quietly passed away on September 23, 2021, to be with the Lord and reunited with her family. She was born on June 27, 1925, in Crewe. Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Hiram and Essie Carter Anderson; husband, William S. Winall; her son, Craig Winall; her sisters, Margaret Francis (Paul), Phyllis Gallion (Charles), Nancy Camp (Jay); brother-in-law, Charles "Jack" Yates. She is survived by her son, Gary Winall (Ellen) of Powhatan; daughter-in-law, Debra Winall of Richmond; grandsons, Jeff Winall and Jason Winall (Jessica); great-granddaughters, Jordon and Madalyn; and great-grandson, William of Powhatan. Also surviving is her sister, Juanita Yates of Crewe; and nephews, Charles "Chip" Yates and Bryan Camp of Raleigh, N.C. Frances was a longtime member of the May Memorial Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She retired from Beaumont Learning Center and her hope was that she helped those young men lead better lives. Her friends remember her as being amazingly young for her age, full of energy, always ready to have fun and, most of all, her positive attitude was contagious. She was a lifelong member of the Mill Quarter Ladies Golf, loved her flower gardening, which she had just finished a new one this past spring! Her later years were devoted to helping children learn about the love of Christ. She started "The Gems," God's Elderly Missionaries, which was a group of ladies that gave freely to people and organizations in need, especially The Coalpit Kids. She absolutely loved tutoring the refugee children at Crestwood Church, where that love was returned in abundance! She will be remembered for being "The Barn Angel" in the Nativity Scene that was sponsored in Anne Lewis' barn every Christmas. We can't forget her love for shopping at the Goodwill's, she loved talking to all the people, she'll be missed! The family welcomes her friends to the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home for a visitation on October 3, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 3215 Anderson Highway, Powhatan, Va. 23139. Please come and celebrate her life and share some of your memories! In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local food bank. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 1 to Oct. 6, 2021.