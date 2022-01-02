Menu
Frances Eileen Zinkham
ZINKHAM, Frances Eileen, 90, of Sandston, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Zinkham. She is survived by her daughters, Sue Molennor of Florida, Amy Merchant (Dan) of Sandston; son, Jeffrey Zinkham of Hopewell; grandchildren, Kelly, Travis, Melissa, Kayleigh, Emily and Abby; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Kaydence, Lincoln. Eileen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who remained active in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow up and participating in their lives. A service is planned for a later date. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
