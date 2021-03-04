Menu
Francine V. Day
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
DAY, Francine V., 60, of Richmond, departed this life February 24, 2021. She is survived by her son, Thomas Slaughter; two sisters, four brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Fresh Anointing Cathedral, 3001 2nd Ave. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Mar
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Fresh Anointing Cathedral
3001 2nd Ave., Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
To the family I am so sorry. Oh my God I did not know. I was looking in my phone just now for her# to call her. I Google to find her # and this tore my heart to pieces. Family please accept my greatest condolences. We shared some great times at ToysRUS. Such a beautiful and fun person to be around. Lord my prayers are with you and your family.
Irene Anderson
Work
July 4, 2021
I come to the CVS that´s on Broad & Aurthur Ashe most of the time, and when I see Ms Francine we get to laughing . I´m here now and i have noticed that when I come in now that I don´t see her so today I asked about her , and somebody told me she had passed I´m so sad to hear this it broke my heart she was such a good person. How I met her was one day I came in and I saw some money on the floor, and so I didn´t keep it I asked her who did it belong to, and she said it was her money. So I said how much she said how much, and that was the amount that I had found, and I gave it to her. We had been friends every since that´s been a year ago. I´m going to really miss her.
Norma Parker
March 16, 2021
Until we meet again rest well my friend
Angela Carter
March 10, 2021
Condolences to the family of Francine, you´ve loss a wonderful person and I am very happy to have known her for so many years. I will always remember my friend and may God continue to Bless each of you.
Kathleen Sumler
March 6, 2021
My deepest condolences for Francine's family. May GOD give you all the guidance and strength you'll need.
TAMARA RICHARDSON
March 5, 2021
My prayers and condolences to Monica Johnson and the Day family on the loss of your beloved family member. May God strengthen and comfort you during this time.
Carol Jones
March 4, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to Francine's family and friends!
Martha Walsh and Deborah Sapp
March 4, 2021
I'm sorry to see you go so soon!! You will be truly missed!!
Carlene Hill
March 3, 2021
