DAY, Francine V., 60, of Richmond, departed this life February 24, 2021. She is survived by her son, Thomas Slaughter; two sisters, four brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Fresh Anointing Cathedral, 3001 2nd Ave. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.