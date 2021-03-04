I come to the CVS that´s on Broad & Aurthur Ashe most of the time, and when I see Ms Francine we get to laughing . I´m here now and i have noticed that when I come in now that I don´t see her so today I asked about her , and somebody told me she had passed I´m so sad to hear this it broke my heart she was such a good person. How I met her was one day I came in and I saw some money on the floor, and so I didn´t keep it I asked her who did it belong to, and she said it was her money. So I said how much she said how much, and that was the amount that I had found, and I gave it to her. We had been friends every since that´s been a year ago. I´m going to really miss her.

Norma Parker March 16, 2021