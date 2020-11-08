Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Francine Lana Horne
HORNE, Francine Lana, 78, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at her home in Richmond, Virginia. She leaves her husband of 46 years, Vance Michael Horne Sr.; and two daughters, Francine Lana Chance-Smith and Andrea Michele Lawrence; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a sister and brother, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, and Tuesday, November 10, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. A private funeral service and live webcast will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church (Varina). In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org/donate or to Antioch Baptist Church (Varina). The webcast will take place on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. Watch webcast for Francine L. Horne:

https://vimeo.com/event/430551/1e77a0651e.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA 23224
Nov
10
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street, Richmond, VA 23224
Nov
11
Funeral service
Antioch Baptist Church
, Varina, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
November 8, 2020