LOULERGUE-FABIATO, Francoise, 70, passed away on May 10, 2011, in Henrico County, Va. She is survived by four children, Nick, Francois, Denys and Sr. Marie-Helene; and seven grandchildren, Alex, Maria, Julia, Gabriella, Sophia, Luke and Nate, three of whom were born after her passing.



Francoise was born in Carcassonne, France in 1940. Her father was a French P.O.W. in WWII. In her youth, Francoise enjoyed hiking and skiing. She also became an avid tennis player and excelled at art, particularly watercolor painting.



In the early 1970s, Francoise moved to France to work alongside her husband, Dr. Alexandre Fabiato, as a lab assistant. She eventually earned her Ph.D. in physiology. In her later years, she became interested in her ecumenical Christian faith. She earned a master's in theology at The Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, Va. and taught at St. Paul Catholic School. She eventually returned to her scientific career as a lab tech in Charlottesville, Va. Francoise loved science and took her children regularly to visit the Science Museum of Virginia.



After her children were mostly raised, Francoise moved back to France for 15 years, where she worked as a medical translator. She then returned to the U.S.A., where she spent her final years going to Mass almost daily at St. Ann Catholic Church in Ashland, Va. She was a choir member at her church and also part of the local Richmond choir ensemble known as "One Voice Chorus" in Richmond, Va. This choir was notorious for its culture of diversity and inclusion. She also enjoyed playing golf with her friends.



Francoise was a free spirit, lifelong ecumenical Christian Catholic with a forgiving heart and an optimistic attitude regarding the love of God. She lived her life with great hope and was receptive to the promptings of The Holy Spirit in her daily life. She was a good scientist and mother to her four children. She found a dear friend late in life who she loved and who gave her great joy and became a faithful, loyal companion when her health failed.



Francoise is still very much missed by her children; her brother, Michel; and her niece, Justine. She made many friends throughout her life, both before and after she had become a U.S. citizen. Please pray for the repose of her soul.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.