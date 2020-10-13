MCALLISTER, Frank Brooks, 95, widower of Pauline Kaloski McAllister, died October 11, 2020. He is survived by his sons, James A. McAllister (Lee) and Patrick N. McAllister (Lisa); granddaughters, Brooks M. Scheppele-Miller (Jeff) of Land O' Lakes, Fla., Lauren M. Eden (Alex) of Chantilly, Va., Brittany M. Lyles (Robbie) of Richmond; stepgrandchildren, David, Thomas and Gracey Kinney of Richmond; great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Devon Patterson and Olivia Shae Lyles of Richmond, Trey and Elizabeth Eden of Chantilly, Va. and Johnny and Sarah Scheppele of Land O' Lakes, Fla; nephews, Bill McAllister (Marla), Kemp Clawson (Hillary), Scott Siddons (Debbie) and Russ Wood (Sharon); nieces, Carol Griggs, Ginger Casky (John) and many others; sister-in-law, Gay McAllister; Special Lady, Barbara Hanke; and best friends of 88 years, Joe and Selma Pippen of Largo, Fla. Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in the South Pacific during World War II. He was an over 70-year member of Manchester Lodge No. 14, A.F. & A.M., former member of Richmond Scottish Rite Bodies, a member of Acca Temple Shrine for over 66 years, where he was Potentate in 1981, an over 50-year member of the Acca Temple Arab Patrol, a member of Acca Mini Patrol and many Acca Temple Clubs, Past Director of Royal Order of Jesters Court #16, Emeritus Member of Board of Governors of Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Greenville, S.C., and Past President of the South Atlantic Shrine Association (1988 to 1989). Frank was a masonry contractor for eight years and a commercial general contractor for 30 years, retiring in 1994. He loved Pauline, his family and friends, and enjoyed life to the fullest. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 15, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue, where a Masonic memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. with a funeral service to immediately follow. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing if you plan to attend. Interment in Westhampton Memorial Park will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Acca Temple Shrine, 1712 Bellevue Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227 or Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Greenville, 950 Faris Road, Greenville, S.C. 29605.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2020.