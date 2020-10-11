Menu
Frank Caldwell Deal Jr.


DEAL, Frank Caldwell, Jr., age 79, passed away on October 6, 2020. He was preceded by parents, Frank and Louise Deal; brothers, Walter and Bobby; and beloved son, Martin. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patsy; his son, Eric; and daughter, Elaine. He leaves five grandchildren, Alyssa, Nicholas, Brooke, Abigail and Makayla; and sister-in-law, Molly Rau of Baton Rouge, La. Frank graduated from Oxford Orphanage in North Carolina and served in the U.S. Air Force. After moving to Richmond, he graduated from VCU with a degree in business and economics. Frank was a CPA with his own firm, a member of several organizations including the VA Outer Banks. Frank's final resting place will be beside his son at Riverview Cemetery. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, at 2 p.m. for family and friends.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1 Entry
As President of Woody Funeral Home, I extend our deepest sympathy from all our staff for your loss. We are committed to providing the utmost care to you at this time and throughout the days to come. Our purpose is to assist and serve you in a manner that exceeds your expectations. We pledge to strive to merit the trust you have reposed in us.
Bernie Henderson
October 11, 2020