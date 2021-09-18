Menu
Frank "Chesty" Grossman
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
GROSSMAN, Frank "Chesty", greatest ever husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa, died September 14, 2021, at age 100 years and 54 days. He is survived by children, Steve and Gail Grossman, Roxie Grossman and Chris Wise and Mark Grossman and Eileen Wynne; grandchildren, Sam and Jamie Grossman, Pete and Mollie Grossman, Jake Wise, David Wise, Joe Grossman and Michael Grossman; great-grandchildren, Leo, Anna and Sadie Grossman; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. His wife of nearly 70 years, Sylvia Milkin Grossman; his parents, Tessie and Sam; brothers, Sidney and Leon; sister, Sylvia Sperberg; brothers-in-law, Irvin Milkin, Izzy Bass, Dave Sperberg, Paul Cohen; and sisters-in-law, Lillian Milkin, Rose Bass and Rosie Grossman predeceased him. Chesty was born July 22, 1921, in Richmond, Va. He graduated from John Marshall High School, where he was a star basketball player and captained the team, and also captained the All-City team. Chesty turned down a basketball scholarship to W.Va. University to help his mother after his father was killed at his grocery. Chesty served in the Navy from 1941 to 1946, eventually stationed at Manus Island in Papua, New Guinea. After they married, Chesty and Sylvia ran Pike Grill restaurant/bar on Petersburg Pike, from 1946 to 1953. In 1953, Chesty entered MCV Pharmacy School, where he was class president. He graduated in 1957, worked at Laburnum Park Pharmacy until 1961, then bought tiny Nine Mile Road Pharmacy, where he stayed until 1978. He then worked as a relief pharmacist, mostly at Bellevue Pharmacy. Chesty adored Sylvia, his family and friends and they adored him, as did all who knew him. He was unfailingly kind, unselfish, patient and calm. He was also fun-loving and hilarious. He loved golf and shot five holes-in-one in 15 years; Tarheel basketball; the beach and deck at Emerald Isle; his home deck; jazz, blues, gospel; and his gin, which he credited for reaching a youthful 100. He volunteered at Beth Sholom Home for years and as baseball coach for Maccabi Games. He was an original and lifelong member of Temple Beth-El. Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 19, at Workman's Circle Cemetery, Jennie Scher Rd., and will be livestreamed at https://boxcast.tv/view/frank-grossman-481051. Attendees must be vaccinated. To honor Chesty's memory, please consider donating to FeedMore, CARITAS, U.S. or Va. Holocaust Museum or Temple Beth-El.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Workman's Circle Cemetery
Jennie Scher Rd., VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In memory of a man that we loved and respected for many many years!
Glenn and Debbie Mullian
Friend
September 27, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss. Sounds like he had a very full life and having him with you all these years was surely a blessing!
Steven Green
Other
September 20, 2021
"HaMakom y'nachem etkhem b'tokh sh'ar a'vaylay Tzion v'Y'rushalayim" "May God comfort you among the other mourners of Zion and Jerusalem." "shelo ted'u od tza'ar" "That you should know no further sorrow"
The Craig R. Gordon Family, Cornelius NC
Friend
September 19, 2021
Mark Grossman, on behalf Craig R.Gordon & Chapel Hill Class of 1978, please accept our sincere condolences in the passing of your father, Frank Grossman. We pray for your family's strength during this time of bereavement.
Sarah-Elizabeth
School
September 19, 2021
Mark Grossman, on behalf of Thomas Jefferson High School Class of 1974 please accept our sincere condolences in the passing of your father, Frank Grossman. We pray yours and your family's strength during this time of bereavement.
Andrea Trent
September 19, 2021
Roxie and Family....What a joy it was to be in his presence during those years at JLCC. Oh, those stories!!!
Brenda and Michael Miller
Other
September 18, 2021
Roxie, Heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family. David
David Gambill
September 18, 2021
MAY GOD BLESS YOU ALL DURING THIS TRYING TIME ...DOC GROSSMAN WAS THE BEST PHARMACIST AT 9 MILE ROAD THERE WAS GREAT MAN WITH STRONG HISTORY....THE CROSSIN FAMILY FROM CREIGHTON COURT...
Patricia Crossin
Other
September 18, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Frank Grossman. Please accept my deepest sympathy!
ARLENE LITTON OPENGART
September 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results