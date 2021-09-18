GROSSMAN, Frank "Chesty", greatest ever husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa, died September 14, 2021, at age 100 years and 54 days. He is survived by children, Steve and Gail Grossman, Roxie Grossman and Chris Wise and Mark Grossman and Eileen Wynne; grandchildren, Sam and Jamie Grossman, Pete and Mollie Grossman, Jake Wise, David Wise, Joe Grossman and Michael Grossman; great-grandchildren, Leo, Anna and Sadie Grossman; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. His wife of nearly 70 years, Sylvia Milkin Grossman; his parents, Tessie and Sam; brothers, Sidney and Leon; sister, Sylvia Sperberg; brothers-in-law, Irvin Milkin, Izzy Bass, Dave Sperberg, Paul Cohen; and sisters-in-law, Lillian Milkin, Rose Bass and Rosie Grossman predeceased him. Chesty was born July 22, 1921, in Richmond, Va. He graduated from John Marshall High School, where he was a star basketball player and captained the team, and also captained the All-City team. Chesty turned down a basketball scholarship to W.Va. University to help his mother after his father was killed at his grocery. Chesty served in the Navy from 1941 to 1946, eventually stationed at Manus Island in Papua, New Guinea. After they married, Chesty and Sylvia ran Pike Grill restaurant/bar on Petersburg Pike, from 1946 to 1953. In 1953, Chesty entered MCV Pharmacy School, where he was class president. He graduated in 1957, worked at Laburnum Park Pharmacy until 1961, then bought tiny Nine Mile Road Pharmacy, where he stayed until 1978. He then worked as a relief pharmacist, mostly at Bellevue Pharmacy. Chesty adored Sylvia, his family and friends and they adored him, as did all who knew him. He was unfailingly kind, unselfish, patient and calm. He was also fun-loving and hilarious. He loved golf and shot five holes-in-one in 15 years; Tarheel basketball; the beach and deck at Emerald Isle; his home deck; jazz, blues, gospel; and his gin, which he credited for reaching a youthful 100. He volunteered at Beth Sholom Home for years and as baseball coach for Maccabi Games. He was an original and lifelong member of Temple Beth-El. Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 19, at Workman's Circle Cemetery, Jennie Scher Rd., and will be livestreamed at https://boxcast.tv/view/frank-grossman-481051
. Attendees must be vaccinated. To honor Chesty's memory, please consider donating to FeedMore, CARITAS, U.S. or Va. Holocaust Museum or Temple Beth-El.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 18, 2021.