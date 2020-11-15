MITCHELL, Frank L., Jr., 92, of Sandston, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Annie and Frank Mitchell Sr.; loving wife of 48 years, Mildred Parker Mitchell; sister, Katherine Hurt; and niece, Brenda Jones Blackwood. Frank proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy for four years. Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Lillian Dowdy, Kenneth J. Mitchell (Margaret), Mary Jane Jones, Raymond L. Mitchell (Louise); three nieces; three nephews; and his beloved fur-baby (cat), Friendly. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the amazing health care staff at Covenant Woods for their loving care over the past several years. Frank will be laid to rest on Monday, November 16, at 1 p.m. in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Richmond, Va.