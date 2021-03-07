MASTRANDREA, Frank Anthony, passed away on February 25, 2021. He is survived by his daughters, Nancy McAllister, Joni Smith, Robin Gusti and her husband, Joseph Gusti; and Frank Mastrandrea Jr. and wife, Donna Mastrandrea. He has 11 loving grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He made an honorable career of 34 years to the United States Postal Service and served in the Navy during the Korean War.



A private gathering will be held at Mount Vernon Baptist Church on Nuckols Road for immediate family.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2021.