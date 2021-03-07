Menu
Frank Anthony Mastrandrea
MASTRANDREA, Frank Anthony, passed away on February 25, 2021. He is survived by his daughters, Nancy McAllister, Joni Smith, Robin Gusti and her husband, Joseph Gusti; and Frank Mastrandrea Jr. and wife, Donna Mastrandrea. He has 11 loving grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He made an honorable career of 34 years to the United States Postal Service and served in the Navy during the Korean War.

A private gathering will be held at Mount Vernon Baptist Church on Nuckols Road for immediate family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2021.
Missing you!
Joni
March 17, 2021
You are with Angels and at peace. God's love is with you now and always.
shirley mastrandrea
March 11, 2021
I met Frank 9 years ago at the Tuckahoe Moose Lodge. We became very fast friends where in time I thought of him as a father like figure, a mentor if you will, from whom I learned so much. Our friendship was very important to me where I can attest Frank's intelligence and sound advice turned my life around for the much better. I will cherish his memory. RIP Frank, I will always remember you as a father I never had.
Glen Eastman
March 8, 2021
God bless and rest in peace dad.
Nancy McAllister
Family
March 8, 2021
He was a loving guy i will miss him
Hinton James
March 7, 2021
