MUNTEAN, Frank Raymond, Sr., died on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at age 86. Frank was born in Wheeling, W.Va. and grew up in Canton, Ohio. He was the son of the late Mary Victoria and Frank Muntean. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Brenda Satterwhite Muntean; his sons, Frank R. Muntean Jr. and his wife, Janet, John C. Muntean and his wife, Mindy; and his daughter, Victoria Muntean Krupp and her husband, Kyle. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Frank R. Muntean III and his wife, Diana, Samantha M. Grinnell and her husband, Chase; and great-grandchildren, Sophia, Tessa, Eliza Muntean and Mason Grinnell.



Frank served four years in the Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the destroyer U.S.S. Massey DD 778. After his discharge from the Navy, he moved to Richmond and started his rewarding and enjoyable career in the telecommunications industry, working for Western Electric, Bell Labs, AT&T and retiring from Verizon after 39 years of service. Frank was a 53-year member of the Richmond Masonic Lodge #10, but jobs and health issues later in life prevented his attendance at lodge meetings.



Frank was active in sports all his life. He served a number of years as commissioner of Metro Youth Football in the Richmond area and was evening supervisor for Henrico County Recreation and Parks (Sport Department). As a young man, his love of sports led him to golf. Fifty-five years ago, he joined Hermitage Country Club to see if he could master the game. He never did. However, the fellowship as a Board member, gin partner and cigar-smoking Taproom member made it all worthwhile. He was affectionately known as "the Godfather" by many in the Taproom.



A memorial service will be held at Springfield Christian Church, 18285 Vontay Road, Rockville, Va. 23146 at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021. There will be a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Springfield Christian Church, 18285 Vontay Road, Rockville, Va. 23146 or The Emmett J. Morgan- Junior Valentine Scholarship Fund, 1248 Hermitage Road, Manakin Sabot, Va. 23103.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2021.