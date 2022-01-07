REESE, Frank J., Jr., 74, of Powhatan, Va., passed away December 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Sr. and Dorothy Reese. He is survived by loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Ruth E. Reese; children, Mandy Thomasson (Mike) and Hollie Gilkerson; granddaughter, Jenna Gilkerson; and sister, Sheila O'York. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, who was a longtime member of Spears Hunt Club. A graveside ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Skinquarter Baptist Church Cemetery, 6900 Moseley Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Skinquarter Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2022.