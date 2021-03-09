Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank V. Smith Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
SMITH, Frank V., Jr., 56, of Richmond, departed this life February 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Hermione Woolfolk-Smith. He is survived by his fiancee, Danielle B. Edmond; father, Frank Smith Sr. (Pamela); brother, Barry Smith; sister, Francine Smith; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Mar
11
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilson & Associates East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Rest in. Paradise my friend "Buck"
Jay. Cowans
February 26, 2022
To Danielle and family. I am so sorry for your loss. My condolences to you and the Smith family. Frank was a wonderful and sweet man. He will be greatly missed. I hope you all can find some peace and comfort in this difficult time. Love and prayers from Tammy and the Brown Family.
Tammy Martin Brown
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results