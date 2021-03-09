SMITH, Frank V., Jr., 56, of Richmond, departed this life February 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Hermione Woolfolk-Smith. He is survived by his fiancee, Danielle B. Edmond; father, Frank Smith Sr. (Pamela); brother, Barry Smith; sister, Francine Smith; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2021.