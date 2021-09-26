SNELLINGS, Frank Winn, Jr., 84, of Prince George, passed away September 21, 2021. Frank was born in Richmond, Virginia and had been a longtime resident of Prince George County and previously Enon, Va. Frank was the only son of the late Frank Winn and Lucille Barr Snellings. Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Dinah Moore Snellings; and eldest granddaughter, Lauren Harris. Frank is survived by his four daughters, Kim and her husband, Greg, Valda and her husband, Steve, Leigh and her husband, Tim, Adele and her husband, Jim; and his son, Charles and his wife, Kelly; eight grandchildren, Catherine, Anthony, Nathaniel, Samantha, Tabatha, Sarah, Zoe and Oliver; brother-in-law, Robert G. Moore; and several cousins. Frank had a 30-year career at Media General in Richmond as a data processing manager. After retiring, Frank enjoyed traveling with his wife for many years then volunteered for Feed More, Shepard's Center and Red Bird Mission. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 6 p.m. followed by a family visitation at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the nonprofit groups that Frank volunteered for: Feed More, Habitat for Humanity
, Shepard's Center of Chesterfield, Blue Bird Mission or one of your choices. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.