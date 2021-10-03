SPENCER, Frank Carter, III, 67, passed away on August 23, 2021, at his residence. Carter was born and died in Petersburg, Va., but spent much of his life traveling and living all over the world. He acquired 126 passport stamps and had visited approximately 150 countries.
Carter graduated from Petersburg High School in 1972 and was well-remembered by the assistant principal, principal and chairman of the school board. He and his friends tried to never make a moment dull. In those years, sports participation was very important to Petersburg boys and Carter was highly competitive. But working became his passion before finishing high school.
Mr. Spencer attended North Carolina Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount and graduated in 1976. He earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond and later, became a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). He worked for companies both outside the state and country but, ironically, finished his career with the Petersburg Public School administration.
Carter was the son of Frank Carter Spencer Jr. and Marie Kevan Spencer, both of Petersburg. He was also predeceased by his sister, Ann Kevan Coburn. He is survived by Ann's children, Carol Ann Coburn and Walter Gordon Coburn, both of New Bern, N.C.; and cousins, Phillip C. Spencer, Yorktown, Va., Nancy Lazaron, Norfolk, Va. and Eleanor K. Davidson.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6 at Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg. Condolences may be registered at jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.