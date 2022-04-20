Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank Sperruggia
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
Send Flowers
SPERRUGGIA, Frank, 92, was reunited with his loved ones in Heaven on April 18, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; sisters, Patricia, Jenny and Gracie; and brothers, Vincent "Jimmy," Mario and Joseph. He is survived by his son, Frank Jr. and his wife, Pam; granddaughter, Kimberly and her husband, Jeffrey. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. His granddaughter, Kimberly was the apple of his eye. We will miss his stories of the old days and his humor.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Apr
21
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Apr
22
Service
11:00a.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.