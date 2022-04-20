SPERRUGGIA, Frank, 92, was reunited with his loved ones in Heaven on April 18, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; sisters, Patricia, Jenny and Gracie; and brothers, Vincent "Jimmy," Mario and Joseph. He is survived by his son, Frank Jr. and his wife, Pam; granddaughter, Kimberly and her husband, Jeffrey. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 22. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. His granddaughter, Kimberly was the apple of his eye. We will miss his stories of the old days and his humor.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2022.