THOMPSON, Frank Evans, born March 9, 1936, died peacefully in sleep on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Frank had been ill for several years and his death brought peace to a brilliant, kind and generous soul. Family and friends are invited to a memorial celebration of his life to be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, 10:30 a.m., at the Manakin Episcopal Church, 985 Huguenot Trail, Manakin, Virginia 23113.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.