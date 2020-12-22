WEBB, Mr. Frank Wayne, Sr., age 80, of Salem, Virginia. Heaven gained another angel on December 19, 2020. Frank is survived by his loving children, Frank Webb Jr., Doris Hadley and Kelly Webb Carneal; nine grandchildren, Lauren, Erik, Brittany, Kyle, Kasey, Kelly, Paul, Joshua and Jessica; five great-grandchildren, Aiden, Blakley, Lainey, Tate and Owen. He is also survived by his loving and loyal siblings, Shirley Noel-Martin and Paul Webb (Janet). Daddy (grandpa) suffered from Dementia and also was a survivor of elder abuse (financial exploitation) by a very close family member. Services will be private on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. We ask that in lieu of flowers, you donate to either of these very worthy causes in memory of our Dad.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering my sympathies to the family. I grew up in the same neighborhood as the Webb family. I remember helping Willie pick up bales of hay. I remember Frank coming to my mom´s 90th birthday party. Such good memories from my childhood and the Webb´s were a part of them. Remember the good times.
Alice (Ligon) Correll
December 23, 2020
Frank you was always a pleasure to talk with about our mtn, You have just climbed the biggest mountain of all, spread those wings my friend until we met again
James and Mary Gusler
December 22, 2020
Rose my thoughts and prayers go out to you my friend. Frank you fly high buddy until we meet again. I could have never ask for better neighbors.
Tom and Lynn Cassell
December 22, 2020
It was my pleasure to know Frank for many years. He presented a positive spirit, and it was my experience that he was inquisitive by nature, always at least one good question of interest to consider and discuss together. When I think of Frank and Rose, I always see their smiles. They have a place in my heart, and my heart goes out to Rose and the family at this time.
John Wilcox Priddy MD
December 22, 2020
Prayers to all of the family at this time of great sorrow! Love to all!