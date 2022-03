WHITING, Frank, 85, of Charles City, departed this life February 27, 2021. He is survived by his wife, G. Bernice Whiting; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, where a private funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021. Interment Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery.