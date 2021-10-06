BARRETT, Franklin "Neil", 73, of Moseley, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, October 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Audrey Barrett. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara Ann Barrett; children, Douglas Barrett (Cindy), Sandi Kroger (Terry); brothers, Terry Barrett (Jan); Steve Barrett (Susan); stepsister, Shirley Mae Johnson; stepbrother, Richard Johnson (Nancy); three grandchildren, Stephanie, Stacey and Bryson; one great-grandson, Avery. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends have also shared in Neil's loving life. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Bliley's – Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. His funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Swift Creek Baptist Church, 7511 N. Spring Run Rd. Interment will follow in Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Bible Broadcasting Network, 11530 Carmel Commons Blvd., Charlotte, N.C. 28226.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2021.