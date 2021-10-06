Menu
Franklin "Neil" Barrett
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
BARRETT, Franklin "Neil", 73, of Moseley, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, October 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Audrey Barrett. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara Ann Barrett; children, Douglas Barrett (Cindy), Sandi Kroger (Terry); brothers, Terry Barrett (Jan); Steve Barrett (Susan); stepsister, Shirley Mae Johnson; stepbrother, Richard Johnson (Nancy); three grandchildren, Stephanie, Stacey and Bryson; one great-grandson, Avery. Many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends have also shared in Neil's loving life. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Bliley's – Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. His funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Swift Creek Baptist Church, 7511 N. Spring Run Rd. Interment will follow in Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Bible Broadcasting Network, 11530 Carmel Commons Blvd., Charlotte, N.C. 28226.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Oct
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Swift Creek Baptist Church
7511 N. Spring Run Rd., VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barbara, we just learned tonight of Neil passing. We are so very sorry for your loss. Please know our thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
June and Steve Murphy
Friend
October 8, 2021
Doug & Cindy, so sorry to hear about your loss.
Debbie Spangler
October 8, 2021
