HARVEY, The Rev. Franklin Deheart, Sr., 88, of Richmond, received his wings Friday, December 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Harvey; father, William Frank Harvey; mother, Julia Harvey; brother, Elwood Harvey. He leaves to cherish his memory children, Katrina Gray (Terrance), Franklin Harvey Jr. (Karen), Steven V. Harvey; three grandchildren, Terrance Gray Jr, Darius Gray and Kira Harvey; sisters, Mary Bishop, Jeraldene Hill, Rachel Cosby, Gladys Archer (Chris); brothers, Winston Harvey (Doris), Thomas Harvey (Thelma), Milton Harvey (Pauline); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Celebration of Life service 9:30 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at March Funeral Home with livestreaming available. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2021.