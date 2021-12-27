Menu
Rev. Franklin Deheart Harvey Sr.
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
HARVEY, The Rev. Franklin Deheart, Sr., 88, of Richmond, received his wings Friday, December 17, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Harvey; father, William Frank Harvey; mother, Julia Harvey; brother, Elwood Harvey. He leaves to cherish his memory children, Katrina Gray (Terrance), Franklin Harvey Jr. (Karen), Steven V. Harvey; three grandchildren, Terrance Gray Jr, Darius Gray and Kira Harvey; sisters, Mary Bishop, Jeraldene Hill, Rachel Cosby, Gladys Archer (Chris); brothers, Winston Harvey (Doris), Thomas Harvey (Thelma), Milton Harvey (Pauline); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Celebration of Life service 9:30 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at March Funeral Home with livestreaming available. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Service
9:30a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Home-Laburnum Ave.
2110 E, Richmond, VA
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the Harvey family. Rev Harvey was a gentle dedicated soul and will be missed by all that knew him. The Kizzie family
Anthony Kizzie
December 29, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the Harvey family. Without Mr. Harvey and Harvey´s Progressive Barbershop, there would not be a McCormick´s Progressive Barbershop at the corner of 1st & Broad. We thank Mr. Harvey for the opportunity and pray as your soul transition into eternal peace. God has gain another Angel.
Melvin & Melody McCormick, McCormick´s Progressive Barbershop
December 29, 2021
To Mr. Harvey family. I want to share that my Brother Jerome Armstead was having a very hard time keeping a job until he completed Barbering school and start working at Harvey in the 1980 ish. Mr. Harvey talked to him and was a great role model for him. This was a job that he loved until he passed. Thank you Mr. Harvey so very much.
janet armstead
Friend
December 28, 2021
To The Harvey Family: May the Grace and Peace Of God sustain and strengthen you during this period of Bereavement.
DEA. & Mrs. PHILLIP W. PAGE,SR.
December 27, 2021
To the Harvey family, Carolyn & I send our deepest condolences on the loss of your father. He was a great man that did a lot in & for this city. He will be greatly missed.
Cecil Lacy
December 27, 2021
