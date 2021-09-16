MILLER, Franklin Keith, On Sunday, November 8, 2020, Franklin Keith Miller passed away in Richmond at the age of 67. Born to Frank and Margaret Miller, August 12, 1953 in Richmond, Keith graduated from Shamrock High School, DeKalb County, Ga., in 1972 and Mercer University in Atlanta with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology in 1975.



In 1975, Keith joined the new family business in Richmond, operating McDonald's franchises. In 1992, he joined Henrico County School Nutrition Services as the manager at Godwin High School and was a fixture until retirement.



Keith loved kids and became an advocate for children of all ages. He volunteered at the Tuckahoe YMCA and also served on the board at Tuckahoe Little League. He was member of the West Henrico chapter Kiwanis Club and was treasurer of the Henrico School Nutrition Association.



Keith was a generous man. As noted in a Times-Dispatch article on June 13, 2007, for years, even in retirement, he provided an annual college scholarship for students at Godwin to enable them to realize their dreams of obtaining a higher education.



Keith's ashes will be placed with his parents' remains in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life service, combined with the service for his mother, Margaret Greene Miller, who passed away in April, will be held at Derbyshire Baptist Church on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the F. Keith Miller Scholarship Fund, which the family will be continuing.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2021.