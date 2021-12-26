POWELL, Franklin Hugh, 83, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 20, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nona Shorter Powell; sons, Blaine Powell (Michelle), Kendall Powell (Amy) and Brent Powell (Ashley); grandchildren, Cody, Austin, Eva, Trent and Melanie; great-granddaughters, Ariah and Arbor; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Sawyer (Danny). Dad was a loving family man who will always be remembered for his love of country and family. His family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 27, at Bliley's – Chippenhan, 6900 Hull St. Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.