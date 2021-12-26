Menu
Franklin Hugh Powell
POWELL, Franklin Hugh, 83, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 20, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nona Shorter Powell; sons, Blaine Powell (Michelle), Kendall Powell (Amy) and Brent Powell (Ashley); grandchildren, Cody, Austin, Eva, Trent and Melanie; great-granddaughters, Ariah and Arbor; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Sawyer (Danny). Dad was a loving family man who will always be remembered for his love of country and family. His family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 27, at Bliley's – Chippenhan, 6900 Hull St. Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
