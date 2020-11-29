HANCOCK, Franklin "Frank" Roosevelt, of Richmond, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born on December 28, 1932 to the late Ruth Gentry and Virgil T. Hancock Sr., Frank was also preceded in death by his siblings, Virgil, Meredith, John and Doug Hancock, Edna Stein, Florence Weeks, Ruth Holloway, Joan Poe and Alma Albis. He is survived by a special sister-in-law, Pat Hancock; special niece, Teresa Holloway; and special friend, Kelly Harris, who coordinated his care and looked after Frank for many years; and many nieces and nephews who enjoyed Frank's stories and jokes at family gatherings. Frank started his sales career early as a paper boy in Churchill where he was raised. He was in car sales and management for many years. Frank proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Acca Temple Shriners, enjoyed attending NASCAR and horse races with his brother, Doug and other family and friends and was an avid Yankees fan. The family would like to thank the staff at Sitter and Barfoot Veterans Care Center who provided great care for Frank for the past several years. In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to Sitter and Barfoot Residents Trust Fund. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 1, at 2 p.m. at Westhampton Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.