Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Franklyn C. "Frankie" Little
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
LITTLE, Franklyn "Frankie" C., 90, passed away on December 12, 2021. She was preceded in passing by her parents, Frank and Sadie Carlton; husband of 53 years, Frank Little; and grandson, Scott Campbell. She is survived by her five children, Melissa, Gene, Martha, Gerry and George; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Frankie loved her "large" Little family and will be dearly missed by them. Frankie also had a special love for flowers and hummingbirds that brought her so much joy. She retired from Chesterfield County after having been a bus driver for 30 years. Frank and Frankie are now together again with their family. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on December 20, 2021 at Bliley's - Chippenham. A chapel service will be held 1 p.m. December 21, 2021 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Gerry, I just heard from Joe DeShazo last night. I am sorry to hear about your mom. You and your family are in my prayers. r
Randy Sansbury
December 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results