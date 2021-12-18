LITTLE, Franklyn "Frankie" C., 90, passed away on December 12, 2021. She was preceded in passing by her parents, Frank and Sadie Carlton; husband of 53 years, Frank Little; and grandson, Scott Campbell. She is survived by her five children, Melissa, Gene, Martha, Gerry and George; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Frankie loved her "large" Little family and will be dearly missed by them. Frankie also had a special love for flowers and hummingbirds that brought her so much joy. She retired from Chesterfield County after having been a bus driver for 30 years. Frank and Frankie are now together again with their family. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on December 20, 2021 at Bliley's - Chippenham. A chapel service will be held 1 p.m. December 21, 2021 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2021.