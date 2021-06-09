Menu
Fred Adolphus Cooper
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
COOPER, Fred Adolphus, 91, formerly of Richmond, transitioned from this life peacefully in Bethesda, Maryland on May 24, 2021. He was born in Willis Wharf, Virginia, on July 14, 1931, to the late Magdalene Waters and Lawrence Cooper; and preceded in death by his wife, Dr. Esther G. Cooper; sister, Magdalene C. Benns; and brother, Dr. William S. Cooper Sr. Fred dedicated most of his life to fulfilling his passion for educating others, having served as a teacher, assistant principal and principal of several Richmond public schools for 30 years. After relocating to Chicago, Illinois in 1996, he established, along with his wife, Esther, Gregg Tutorial and tutored students of all ages and levels of education throughout the Chicago area until August 2014. Fred loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, with all of his heart and manifested his love by always sharing kindness, compassion, wisdom and a smile. He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted daughter, Charmaine Cooper-Jamison; devoted son, Rev. Lawrence N. Cooper, Esq.; stepson, Richard G. Davis; granddaughters, Kiana Jamison Stephens (Bradley) and Racquel Davis; grandson, Damian Davis; great-granddaughter, Kailani Stephens; one niece, Constance C. Edwards (Charles); two nephews, William S. Cooper Jr. and Kenneth E. Cooper (Glenda); one great-niece, three great-nephews, several great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins; sister-in-law, Laverne W. Cooper; countless friends, including his first wife, Florence Neal-Smith. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 11 until 11:45 a.m. at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., on Saturday, June 12, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 12 noon. Dr. Kirkland R. Walton officiating. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made online at www.mcvfoundation.org/florence-neal-cooper-smith-professorship or scholarships.pharmacy.vcu.edu/scholarships/William-S-Cooper-Scholarship or by mail to the Florence Neal Cooper Smith Professorship in Sickle Cell Research Fund/MCV Foundation, P.O. Box 980234, Richmond, Va. 23298 or the William S. Cooper Scholarship Fund/VCU School of Pharmacy, P.O. Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284-3042. Online guestbook and livestreaming at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you and Mrs. Esther Cooper for helping change my life in many ways through the true unconditional love of Jesus Christ.
A.Johnson
June 12, 2021
With deepest sympathy, to the family of Mr.Cooper his leadership has passed through my family for many years. The Boyd family
Doretha Boyd
June 12, 2021
A life well lived, and dedicated to serving and educating others! My mother Madeline J. Williams worked with him many years in the Richmond Public School System and always spoke highly of him! My heartfelt sympathy goes out to his family and friends. Rest in Paradise.
Cheryl Williams-Boney
Other
June 10, 2021
To the family. My deepest and sincere sympathy. Our paths crossed many years ago. Loving and compassionate. Rest In Peace
Roslyn B Goode
Work
June 9, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
June 9, 2021
