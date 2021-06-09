COOPER, Fred Adolphus, 91, formerly of Richmond, transitioned from this life peacefully in Bethesda, Maryland on May 24, 2021. He was born in Willis Wharf, Virginia, on July 14, 1931, to the late Magdalene Waters and Lawrence Cooper; and preceded in death by his wife, Dr. Esther G. Cooper; sister, Magdalene C. Benns; and brother, Dr. William S. Cooper Sr. Fred dedicated most of his life to fulfilling his passion for educating others, having served as a teacher, assistant principal and principal of several Richmond public schools for 30 years. After relocating to Chicago, Illinois in 1996, he established, along with his wife, Esther, Gregg Tutorial and tutored students of all ages and levels of education throughout the Chicago area until August 2014. Fred loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, with all of his heart and manifested his love by always sharing kindness, compassion, wisdom and a smile. He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted daughter, Charmaine Cooper-Jamison; devoted son, Rev. Lawrence N. Cooper, Esq.; stepson, Richard G. Davis; granddaughters, Kiana Jamison Stephens (Bradley) and Racquel Davis; grandson, Damian Davis; great-granddaughter, Kailani Stephens; one niece, Constance C. Edwards (Charles); two nephews, William S. Cooper Jr. and Kenneth E. Cooper (Glenda); one great-niece, three great-nephews, several great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins; sister-in-law, Laverne W. Cooper; countless friends, including his first wife, Florence Neal-Smith. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 11 until 11:45 a.m. at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., on Saturday, June 12, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 12 noon. Dr. Kirkland R. Walton officiating. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made online at www.mcvfoundation.org/florence-neal-cooper-smith-professorship
or scholarships.pharmacy.vcu.edu/scholarships/William-S-Cooper-Scholarship
or by mail to the Florence Neal Cooper Smith Professorship in Sickle Cell Research Fund/MCV Foundation, P.O. Box 980234, Richmond, Va. 23298 or the William S. Cooper Scholarship Fund/VCU School of Pharmacy, P.O. Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284-3042. Online guestbook and livestreaming at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.