GREEN, Fred Douglas, 84, of Richmond, formerly of Emporia, Virginia, departed this life October 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Odell Green; sisters, Mary Alice Jones, Irene Sills and Virginia Speller; brother, George Green. He leaves to cherish his legacy and memories a loving wife, Susie Green; sons, Boyce and Kyle Green; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph Green; sister, Mable Hedgspeth; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and many mentees who call Fred, "Dad." Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held at March Funeral Home, October 16, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at March Funeral Home Chapel; live streaming will be available on our website. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.