Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Fred Douglas Green
GREEN, Fred Douglas, 84, of Richmond, formerly of Emporia, Virginia, departed this life October 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Odell Green; sisters, Mary Alice Jones, Irene Sills and Virginia Speller; brother, George Green. He leaves to cherish his legacy and memories a loving wife, Susie Green; sons, Boyce and Kyle Green; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph Green; sister, Mable Hedgspeth; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and many mentees who call Fred, "Dad." Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held at March Funeral Home, October 16, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at March Funeral Home Chapel; live streaming will be available on our website. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
Knox High Mortuary
568 Hailfax Street, Emporia, Virginia
Oct
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
Oct
17
Service
1:00p.m.
Live streamed on March Funeral Home website
Oct
17
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23222
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.