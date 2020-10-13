Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Fred Douglass Green
GREEN, Fred Douglass, 84, of Richmnd, formely of Emporia, Virginia, departed this life October 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Odell Green. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Susie Green; sons, Boyce and Kyle Green. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held Thursday, October 15, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Knox High Mortuary Inc., 568 Hailfax Street, Emporia, Virginia 23847 and walk through visitation at March Funeral Home, October 16, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at March Funeral Home Chapel; live streaming will be available on our website. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2020.
